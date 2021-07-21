Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child, recently hit the gym to work out.

Taking to Instagram, Neha's husband and actor Angad Bedi shared a glimpse of the former's workout session with her trainer.

"Mom to be," Angad captioned the clip.

"Inspiring," a user commented. "How cool," another one wrote.

A few days ago, Neha and Angad announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

"New home production soon. Waheguru mehr kare," Angad had posted on his Instagram account.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)