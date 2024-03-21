Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta, on Thursday dropped her 'favourite memory' on social media.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture where she can be seen with Salman Khan's dog 'Myjaan'.

She wrote about that day that read, "One of my favourite photos and memory. This was taken in Goa... #Myjaan n me on the beach. She made sure no one came near me. I thought I will take her for a walk, but it was definitely the other way around. @beingsalmankhan warned me that she might drag me all over the beach, but I was determined. My arm didn't feel like it was attached to my body anymore but it was soooo much fun ! I'm so happy the moment was captured in this photo.#memories #goa #throwbackthursday #takemeback #ting."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. (ANI)

