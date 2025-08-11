Mumbai, August 11: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, whose recent production 'Dhadak 2' has hit theatres, is feeling nostalgic about his film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The film is celebrating its 19th anniversary on 11th August. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, KJo shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the film’s shoot. He penned a long note in the caption, talking about how close the film is to his heart, and how it gave him the opportunity to work with the best of the talents in the industry. ‘Ready To Brag About Them’: Gauri Khan on Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Winning National Award (View Post).

He wrote, "Some love stories transcend time and still hold all the power they once did. KANK for me will always be that. My third film in and I was moved again by the absolute honour of having such terrific people on set with me to make a story that was bold, brave and full of only heart #19YearsOfKANK #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna". 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was released on August 11, 2025, and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Karan Johar Celebrates 19 Years of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’

The film told the story of an extra-marital affair between the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film proved to be a commercial disaster, and was criticised for its portrayal of an extra-marital affair as the critics at the time felt that the film would cause damage to Indian society because of such a narrative. Turns out, the film was just ahead of its time as extra-marital affairs today have become normalised majorly in the metro cities. The film remains close to KJo’s heart as he was passionate and fully invested in telling this story since inception. While the film may not have clicked at the box-office, its album was received very well by the listeners.

