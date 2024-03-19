Preity Zinta Tempts Fans As She Indulges in a Plate of Jalebi and Rabri; Actress’ Latest Insta Post Will Surely Leave You Craving Sweets (View Pics)

Actress Preity Zinta who visited Chandigarh for the jersey launch of her team Punjab Lions for the India Premier League. Check out her latest Instagram post here.

Mar 19, 2024
Preity Zinta Tempts Fans As She Indulges in a Plate of Jalebi and Rabri; Actress’ Latest Insta Post Will Surely Leave You Craving Sweets (View Pics)
Preity Zinta, Her Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her culinary tour in Chandigarh, Punjab, expressing her fondness for jalebi and rabri. The actress, who is known for her work in Veer Zaara, recently visited Chandigarh for the launch of the jersey of Punjab Kings for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Reveals BCCI Banned Grey, Silver and White Colour in PBKS Jersey; Here’s Why.

Preity is the co-owner of the team. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a delicious glimpse of the food. The actress is wearing a black T-shirt and is posing with a jalebi in her hand. The second picture shows a plate of rabri and jalebi.

Check Out Preity Zinta’s Insta Post Here:

Actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her culinary tour in Chandigarh, Punjab, expressing her fondness for jalebi and rabri. The actress, who is known for her work in Veer Zaara, recently visited Chandigarh for the launch of the jersey of Punjab Kings for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Reveals BCCI Banned Grey, Silver and White Colour in PBKS Jersey; Here’s Why.

Preity is the co-owner of the team. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a delicious glimpse of the food. The actress is wearing a black T-shirt and is posing with a jalebi in her hand. The second picture shows a plate of rabri and jalebi.

The Dil Chahta Hai fame actress captioned it: "Rab ne bana di jalebi baby." The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "She can eat the careers of models like jalebi." One user said: "always shiny and glowing." Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Preity Zinta on Stage During Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 Jersey Launch Event, Video Goes Viral.

On the personal front, Preity is married to Gene Goodenough, and the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy. Preity was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

