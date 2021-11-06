Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned heartwarming birthday wishes to her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, as the singer turned a year older on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture of Kevin performing on the stage. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday to this cool dad @kevinjonas. Sending so much love on your special day."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas also wished his 'big bro', a happy birthday on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick dug out a throwback picture of him performing with Kevin on the stage. "Happy birthday to my big bro @kevinjonas. Love you dude. I hope this year brings you all the joy in the world," he wrote alongside the picture.

Kevin is the oldest of the famous four Jonas brothers. He along with his wife Danielle are doting parents to two daughters -- Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

On the work front, Kevin will be seen making his presence in Netflix's upcoming 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'. (ANI)

