Los Angeles [US], January 10 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra got impressed with actor Pankaj Tripathi's mantra of life, as she was able to relate to the Mirzapur actor's point of view and called his wise words "wisdom."

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared a video clip from Pankaj Tripathi's throwback interview, in which he emphasised the importance of leading a slow and steady life instead of rushing through everything.

Also Read | Lisa Bonet-Jason Momoa Granted Divorce a Day After Filing Plea, To Co-Parent Their Two Kids Together.

In the viral video, Pankaj was heard saying, "Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le.(I want to be slow in life. I want to be steady. Why run? Where to run? Where to fly? Everything will be fine. Take a deep breath.)"

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Wisdom."

Also Read | Splitsvilla Season 15: Tanuj Virwani Joins Sunny Leone As Co-Host on MTV's Dating Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, is gearing up for 'Main Atal Hoon'.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film has been written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)