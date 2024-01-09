Regardless of what job a person does, one needs a little break sometimes.After focusing the last 20 years of his life on work, actor Pankaj Tripathi is now thinking of taking some time off to focus on his personal life after the release of his film Main Atal Hoon. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, "If we sleep for eight hours, our body is prepared for 16 hours. During my years of struggle, I used to sleep for eight hours. But now, during these years of success, I am unable to get those eight hours of sleep." Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona In Ravi Jadhav's Film; Challenges Article 370, Asks For Pakistan in Dowry! (Watch Video).

"Now, I realise the value of those eight hours of sleep. Once the movie (Main Atal Hoon) is released, all promotion activities are done, main tyaag dunga. I'm very determined as a person. If I want to feed in my brains that I want my eight hours of sleep, I'll get that." Earlier, on Tuesday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback video of Tripathi from one of his interviews where he emphasized the importance of leading a slow and steady life. Agreeing with him, Priyanka captioned the post as, "wisdom." Besides Tripathi, many other stars have opened up about their decision to take a hiatus from work lately. In 2022, actor Aamir Khan announced his break from acting. Main Atal Hoon Song ‘Desh Pehle’ Out: Makers of Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Drop First Song on 99th Birth Anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Watch Video).

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," Aamir said at an event in 2022. Aamir decided to take a hiatus after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to perform well at the box office in 2022.