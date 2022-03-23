Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Apart from the prestigious award ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards has a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, one such includes the pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence, to be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.

Also Read | Business Proposal Actor Ahn Hyo-seop Looks Bored In Co-star Kim Seo-jeong’s Selfies And It’s Hilarious – View Pics.

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut are sponsoring this gathering to be held on March 23 in the evening, to toast South Asian excellence on film.

Honorary guests include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

Also Read | Attack Part 1 Trailer 2 Launch: Rakul Preet Singh is Bold, Bawsy and Beautiful in Her Green Blazer Dress.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)