Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently shared a special family moment as they made their "first trip to the theatre" to watch Nick's Broadway debut in 'The Last Five Years.'

The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, visited the Hudson Theatre to support Nick's upcoming show.

Nick Jonas posted a heartfelt update on Instagram on Friday, sharing pictures from the memorable day.

The first photo showed Nick and Priyanka posing in front of the iconic Hudson Theatre, with Priyanka smiling and pointing at the building.

She was dressed in a grey jacket and cap and opted for a casual OOTD, while Nick sported a colourful sweater.

The next photo also captures their daughter, Malti, pointing at a Nick poster on the theatre wall.

The caption accompanying the post read, "Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears."

In addition to the photos, Nick also shared a short video on his Instagram Stories from inside the theatre, expressing his excitement about attending the performance for the first time.

"Come to see it for the first time. So excited," Nick said in the clip.

Nick Jonas will make his Broadway debut in 'The Last Five Years,' a musical by Jason Robert Brown.

The production, directed by Whitney White, will officially open on March 18, 2025, and features Nick alongside Adrienne Warren.

This Broadway debut is a significant milestone for Nick as he transitions from music to theatre.

In addition to his Broadway project, Nick is starring in 'The Good Half', a film directed by Robert Schwartzman.

The film, which premiered in theatres last year, became available for streaming on Hulu in November.

Nick has also been focusing on his music career, with a schedule of concert tours and performances.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also has a number of exciting projects on the horizon. She will star in 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

Fans will also get to see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series 'Citadel 2.' (ANI)

