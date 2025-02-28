Kevin Liles, popular American music executive and co-founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment, has been hit with a new lawsuit after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s. The woman has reportedly sued the 57-year-old R&B and hip-hop executive along with Def Jam Records and Universal Music Group (UMG) in her newly filed lawsuit. In her suit, the unnamed woman alleged that Liles, who stepped down as Warner Music Group Executive VP in 2023, sexually assaulted her while she was an employee at Def Jam Records in the early 2000s. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Two New Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault and Abuse in 1990s.

Kevin Liles Sued by Former Employee Over Alleged Sexual Assault

According to a lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday (February 27), the unnamed woman claimed that Kevin Liles sexually assaulted her while she worked as his executive assistant more than 20 years ago. The woman claims that she was hired by Def Jam Records in 1999, where Liles acted as her supervisor. She alleges that the R&B executive who was the president of Def Jam at that time, between 2000 and 2002, sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. As per details in the lawsuit, Liles allegedly "pressed his body against her breats and grabbed her on the buttocks".

Kevin Liles, Def Jam Recordings and UMG Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

🚨 Kevin Liles, Def Jam & UMG Hit with Sexual Assault Lawsuit 🚨 Music exec Kevin Liles is facing a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault from the early 2000s. Def Jam and UMG are also named in the suit, as the accuser, a former employee, claims Liles made repeated advances before… pic.twitter.com/9dqIs9SIjh — ClubParadiseTV🦉 (@Club_Paradise4L) February 28, 2025

The 21-page lawsuit alleges that the music executive made "sexually inappropriate comments and advances" which the woman rebuffed. The suit also mentioned that "Liles proceeded to physically force himself on top of the woman where he began tosexually assault and ultimately rape herdespite her continued protests." While UMG is yet to make an official comment regarding the suit, Liles has denied the allegations. In a statement to Rolling Stone, he said, "I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening." ‘Today Is a Victory’: Jay-Z Releases Statement As Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Know All About the Case.

He continued, "After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I've intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women. It is a shameful reality that these lies are spread so freely." Liles also said that he would initiate legal action in the case and threatened that his anonymous accuser would soon face a defamation lawsuit.

