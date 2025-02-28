Dabba Cartel Review: Excel Entertainment’s new Netflix series, Dabba Cartel, boasts an undeniably enticing premise. Five women from diverse backgrounds, social strata, and sexual orientations come together to run a drug-supplying business in Thane, a suburban city near Mumbai, under the guise of a dabba (tiffin) service. With a stellar cast led by Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali Anand - supported by the likes of Saiee Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao, Lilette Dubey, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sunil Grover - Dabba Cartel, directed by Hitesh Bhatia and written by Bhavna Kher and Vishnu Menon, has a lot going for it. Despite some hiccups in the writing and editing, the series delivers a thrilling ride with a tense finale, thanks to its gripping premise and powerhouse performances. Dabba Cartel First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan Star in This Desi 'Drugs in Tiffin' Netflix Series (Watch Teaser Video).

The story revolves around five protagonists: Raji (Shalini Pandey), Sheila (Shabana Azmi), Mala (Nimisha Sajayan), Shahida (Anjali Anand), and Varuna (Jyotika). Raji runs a tiffin business with help from her part-time domestic worker, Mala. However, when Mala’s troublesome boyfriend lands them in hot water, they’re forced to use the dabbas to distribute his ganja to customers. Shahida, a flat broker’s assistant, joins the operation to make some quick cash and provides a temporary flat for their dealings. As things spiral out of control, Sheila - Raji’s mother-in-law - steps in, leveraging her past underworld experience to take charge of the drug business.

The final addition to the group is Varuna (Jyotika), who lives in the same neighbourhood as Raji. Varuna is married to Shankar (Jisshu Sengupta), who happens to be the boss of Raji’s husband, Hari (Bhupendra Jadawat). Both men work at a pharmaceutical company called VivaLife.

Meanwhile, VivaLife is under investigation by the FDSCO for illegally producing an opioid drug called Modella, which caused a death in Punjab. The agency sends an honest officer, Pathak (Gajraj Rao), to investigate, assisted by a local cop, Preethi (Saiee Tamhankar). However, the duo repeatedly finds themselves outmanoeuvred by Shankar and Hari.

'Dabba Cartel' Review - Takes Time To Build Up Group Dynamics

While it’s clear from the start who will form the ‘dabba cartel,’ the series takes its time bringing the team together. In fact, it’s only by the fifth episode (out of seven in the first season) that the quintet truly becomes the Narcos of Thane. While I wished the group dynamics had been established earlier - resulting in fewer scenes featuring Shabana Azmi and Jyotika together - the season truly shines when the five women team up, such as during a daring heist at a Ganpati festival. That said, the intertwining storylines and ample drama keep viewers hooked throughout.

A Still From Dabba Cartel

Each protagonist stands out with their distinct personality, creating compelling dynamics within the group. Raji, though conscientious and cautious, is quick to embrace the dark side when it serves her interests. Mala is brash, impulsive, and fiercely protective of her daughter, having endured years of ridicule due to her poverty. Shahida is opportunistic, always ready to flee at the first sign of trouble, while also hiding her sexuality. Varuna, though snobbish and prone to clashing with Mala, grapples with her own domestic struggles thanks to a toxic husband.

The standout, however, is Sheila. The series gains an infectious energy whenever she takes charge of the operation. It’s clear she relishes the chance to relive her glory days in Mumbai’s underworld. Unlike the others, who are driven by revenge, desperation, or greed, Sheila is in it purely for the thrill of returning to a life of crime. If you loved Shabana Azmi in The Godmother, you’ll adore her commanding performance here. Just watch the scene where she outsmarts a bullying supplier, and you’ll know exactly what I mean.

A Still From Dabba Cartel

That said, Sheila’s occasional recklessness is hard to ignore. Whether this is a character flaw or a script issue is debatable. For someone with her experience, it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t anticipate trouble from competitors, especially when it hits hard in the final episode.

'Dabba Cartel' Review - Uneven Screenplay

This brings me to the uneven writing, which occasionally lets the show down. For instance, it’s puzzling why Raji, who is otherwise so protective of her business, so easily agrees to add illegal substances to her dabbas. Similarly, while Sheila’s overconfidence is understandable, it’s baffling that the rest of the cartel never seems worried about the police, despite multiple close calls. One of them even dates an oblivious cop - a trope that forces itself as a cliche in a crime saga like this. There are also times when characters behave in the most idiotic ways possible just so that the plot can move ahead. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ Movie Review: Reema Kagti’s Best Film Is a Heartwarming Underdog Triumph With Stellar Performances!

A Still From Dabba Cartel

The Gajraj Rao-Saiee Tamhankar subplot starts strong, with the corporate investigation and cat-and-mouse game between the investigators and culprits providing some solid drama. However, it loses steam as predictability creeps in, particularly when forced overlaps with the cartel’s storyline are introduced. For example, Preeti conveniently follows Varuna and a witness into a building after someone just happens to spot them there. The middle episodes suffer as a result, but the final two episodes pick up the pace as the cartel fully forms and tensions within the group escalate.

The introduction of a new antagonist - played by a surprise actor who delivers a chilling performance as a disarmingly smooth-talking villain - adds another layer of tension, setting the stage for a potential second season. Speaking of which, the open-ended finale leaves plenty of threads to explore, making a second season a must. But as we’ve seen with Farzi, nothing is guaranteed.

The cast delivers strong performances across the board, though Jyotika feels underutilised compared to the others due to her character’s limited role in the main plot. Shalini Pandey, on the other hand, is a revelation, particularly in the final episode.

'Dabba Cartel' Review - Final Thoughts

Dabba Cartel is a pulpy ride that manages to rise above its flaws thanks to its thrilling premise, stellar cast, and entertaining moments of 'women power'. While the writing occasionally stumbles - leaving some characters underdeveloped and plotlines feeling contrived - Shabana Azmi’s magnetic performance as Sheila alone more than makes up for the deficiencies. The first season of Dabba Cartel is streaming on Netflix.

