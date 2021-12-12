London [UK], December 12 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for her web series 'Citadel'.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared her experience working on the Russo Brothers' project.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday: From Baashha To 2.0, 5 Commercially Successful Films Of Thalaivar That Fans Would Love To Watch Again!.

"It's a wrap on #CitadelPhew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards," she wrote.

Priyanka also posted a string of images from the sets. One of the images showcases her bruised look.

Also Read | RRR: SS Rajamouli Talks About Working With Telugu's Top Heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR for His Magnum Opus.

'Citadel' is touted as an action-packed spy series. The 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)