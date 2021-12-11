SS Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming epic film RRR, has revealed some interesting tidbits about the chemistry of the two stars. During the media interaction on Saturday in Hyderabad, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the producers were present at the promotional event. RRR: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR Are All Smiles As They Come Together For The Film’s Press Meet (View Pics).

Rajamouli, who interacted with the media about his experience working with Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR, said, they acted like "kids" on the first day of their school. As Rajamouli started speaking, Ram Charan signalled Jr NTR. On Ram Charan's signal, Jr NTR playfully tickled Rajamouli, to which the director pranced on the stage. Alia Bhatt Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Black Indian Attire! You Just Can’t Have Enough of RRR Actress’ Classic Statement (See Pics).

"More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls," Rajamouli stated. "See, this is how they behave on the sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched, like kids." "We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", the 'Baahubali' director 'complained', while the hall was filled with laughter.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan share a special friendship, which seems to have grown stronger during the 'RRR' shoot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).