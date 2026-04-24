Entertainment News | Projects by Individual Producers Also Turned out to Be Success: Ramesh Taurani on Corporates in Film Production

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Film producer Ramesh Taurani has reaffirmed his belief in the strength of individual producers in Bollywood, highlighting that films backed by a single creative vision often deliver stronger results.

Speaking to ANI, Taurani opened up about the evolving dynamics of film production, stating that while corporate studios have undoubtedly contributed to several successful films, projects led by individual producers have also turned out to be successes.

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"The success ratio of a producer, where an individual producer is involved, even if he has done a tie-up with a corporate, that is a different thing. But where an individual producer is involved, the movie always turns out to be good. Many good movies were made by corporates," he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Taurani shared that he has produced 49 films so far, with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' being the 50th project.

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"Whatever movie we have made, we have always kept in mind that we are not without script with any actor. We would narrate the whole story with dialogue and then made the project. And then the casting and other things happened," the producer continued.

Speaking on whether the era of single producers has been fading, Taurani disagreed. He pointed out that several prominent filmmakers, including Karan Johar, continue to operate successfully with a strong individual vision.

"The ones who are still relevant, they are still doing the work. We are working, Sajid Nadiadwala is working, Excel is working, and so is Karan Johar," he added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ramesh Taurani also spoke about working with veteran filmmaker David Dhawan in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

"My relationship with David Ji started in 1993-1994. Our first movie, the first movie, a joint venture, was Coolie No 1. The first director I signed in my life was David Dhawan. In fact, when I signed him at that price, the industry abused me a lot that I have gone mad. But we did it. Because we felt that a very good movie will be made. And then Coolie No 1 happened. I always feel that the director is the main one who makes the movie. One should let him do the job," Taurani said.

He also explained that David Dhawan might once again return to direct films if he finds a good story.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will release in theatres on June 12. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)