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Bollywood Bollywood Aditya Dhar to Release ‘Dhurandhar’ Behind-the-Scenes Documentary in Theatres Amid Record Box Office Success Following the INR 3,000 crore success of the Dhurandhar franchise, director Aditya Dhar plans to release a full-length behind-the-scenes documentary in theatres in late 2026. The film will feature exclusive interviews with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, who have avoided the media to preserve the documentary's exclusivity. This first-of-its-kind theatrical release in India.

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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is reportedly set to pioneer a new trend in Indian cinema by releasing a full-length behind-the-scenes (BTS) documentary of his blockbuster franchise, Dhurandhar, in theatres. Following the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have collectively grossed over INR 3,000 crore, the makers intend to turn the filmmaking process into a standalone cinematic spectacle. Scheduled for a theatrical release in the final quarter of 2026, the feature will offer fans an exclusive look into the creation of the high-octane universe before moving to digital streaming platforms.

The decision to bring the "making-of" footage to the big screen stems from the immense fan following the franchise has garnered. According to reports, the documentary will compile extensive never-seen-before footage and in-depth interviews with the primary cast and crew. This move is viewed as a strategic experiment to see if the technical and creative journey behind a massive commercial hit can sustain its own theatrical run, a concept rarely explored in the domestic market. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar-The Revenge’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film in UK, Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’.

Aditya Dhar to Release Dhurandhar BTS Documentary in Threatres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Aditya Dhar to Release Dhurandhar BTS Film With Exclusive Cast Interactions and Media Silence

In a unique promotional strategy, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, along with director Aditya Dhar, have notably abstained from traditional media interactions despite the films' record-breaking performance. Sources indicate that this silence is intentional, as their first comprehensive interviews regarding the project are being reserved exclusively for the theatrical documentary.

By withholding these interactions from the press and social media, the production house aims to drive audiences to theatres to hear directly from the stars. This "blackout" strategy ensures that the content remains fresh and provides a value proposition for fans willing to pay for a behind-the-scenes experience that would typically be relegated to YouTube or DVD extras.

Dhurandhar BTS Film: Stringent Anti-Leak Measures and Social Media Strategy

To maintain the exclusivity of the upcoming documentary, Aditya Dhar and his team have implemented strict protocols regarding social media content. While the director has been active in acknowledging the contributions of his crew—including the action, VFX, and makeup departments—he has restricted his posts to static images.

The intentional avoidance of video snippets is a calculated effort to prevent any footage from leaking online before the official release. The makers believe that preserving the "visual secrets" of the production is essential to maintaining the hype required for a successful theatrical documentary launch.

Dhurandhar Behind-the-Scenes Documentary: A Potential Trendsetter for Indian Cinema

If successful, the Dhurandhar BTS feature could signal a shift in how major Indian studios monetise high-budget productions. In Hollywood, documentaries like Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old or various concert films have found theatrical success, but applying this model to the "making of" a fictional blockbuster is a relatively new territory for Bollywood. Fact Check: Was Aditya Dhar Planning ‘Dhurandhar’ Since 2010? Truth Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Video.

The project is expected to arrive in cinemas between October and December 2026. Following its theatrical window, the documentary will be bundled with the original films on OTT platforms, providing a comprehensive viewing package for home audiences. This multi-platform approach highlights the growing demand for "transmedia" content, where the story behind the story is considered just as valuable as the main narrative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aditya Dhar Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).