Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Actors R Madhavan and Nayanthara's upcoming cricket drama "The Test" has concluded production, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which also features Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

Also Read | Deadpool 3: Matthew Vaughn Says Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Are About To Save Marvel Universe.

The production company shared the news on social media and also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the film's set.

"It's a WRAP for #theTEST. See you in cinemas, this Summer," YNOT Studios posted on microblogging site X.

Also Read | Amrita Arora Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops a Video Montage To Wish Her Best Friend on Her Special Day!.

Sashikanth has directed the movie from his script. He also produced the film alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)