Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara would be sharing screen space for the first time in Atlee’s upcoming action thriller Jawan. During #AskSRK on Twitter, a fan asked the actor about his experience of working with the Lady Superstar. The fan asked, “#nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua?” To this Shah Rukh Khan replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film.” Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Dimpled Smile in Unseen Photos From Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding!

Shah Rukh Khan On Working With Nayanthara In Jawan

