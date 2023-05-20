Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan and veteran actor Laurence Fishburne will feature alongside Oscar winner Rami Malek in the upcoming thriller movie "Amateur".

To be directed by James Hawes of "Slow Horses" fame, the project is backed by 20th Century Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, "Outlander" star Caitriona Balfe has also boarded the film's cast.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them.

When it becomes clear they won't act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft of the movie, which will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson. Malek will also serve as an executive producer. PTI

