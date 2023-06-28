After months of speculation and fan castings, star Rachel Brosnahan has finally been cast as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Playing the plucky reporter from Daily Planet, she will be joining David Corenswet who will be playing the role of Superman in the upcoming film slated to release in 2025. If you know anything about Brosnahan’s career, then you know that she is a perfect fit for the role considering she does bring that confidence with her. Superman Legacy: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Roped In for James Gunn’s DC Film.

Being an established actress on television, this will be Brosnahan’s first big movie role, and it surely is going to make fans dig more into her work. Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Brosnahan had been a part of the theatre community since high school. Taking part in the musical theatre, Brosnahan would star in productions like Up and would star in The Big Knife which would be her Broadway Debut. She would also later in her career star alongside Daniel Craig in the play adaptation of Othello.

Brosnahan would receive her first movie role in 2009 when she would star in the horror film The Unborn. She would later on in her career also go on to appear in many other long form series like Gossip Girl, Greys Anatomy, The Good Wife and more. She would later on also land roles in shows such as Black Box and Black List in a recurring capacity and has also worked with director Ari Aster for two of his short films.

Brosnahan would first receive wide recognition when she would star in Netflix’s House of Cards alongside Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as Rachel Posner which would earn her an Emmy nomination as well. She would then have her breakout role take place in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel where she would play a stand-up comedian trying to make it big and this would earn her an Emmy win as well. Superman Legacy: Who is David Corenswet? Know All About the Career of the Actor Cast as the Next Man of Steel in James Gunn's DC Film!

Brosnahan also appeared alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in The Courier and earlier this year starred alongside Oscar Isaac in the revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window. With her being announced as Lois Lane now, there is no doubt that she is going to crush this role. You can check out Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy when it releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

