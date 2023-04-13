The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Review: After four seasons of seeing the extraordinary life of the ordinary Mrs Miriam Maisel, we have finally arrived at the finish line. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is one of those shows that has maintained a steady quality and kept you engaged at every turn, filled with ups and downs of life that witnessed the best of times and the worst of times. And it appears that the show will continue that trend, as season five begins with three really enjoyable episodes that leave me interested about the finale. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel S5: Rachel Brosnahan Returns for the Final Season Of The Comedy Drama, Set To Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 14 (Watch Video).

Season five of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel begins immediately after season four concludes. When Miriam is faced with a difficult decision that puts her professional life in question, the finale is all about rebuilding and reestablishing her goals of being a very successful stand-up comic. So, when the opportunity to work with Gordon Ford (Reid Scott), a talk show host, presents itself, she seizes it and runs with it.

A Still From The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

The plot here is a feel-good trip that makes the most of its 1960s setting. Like the formula has been for the series since the beginning, the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel sticks pretty close to it, and honestly, it’s not that bad. If it ain't broke, don't fix it - and that attitude is what has kept the series alive for so long, and it was nice to see that they don't wander too far from it. You have your romance, drama, and the story of Miriam doing her best, but it does lead me to a complaint.

Because Miriam had lost her job with Shy Baldwin at the end of season three, the end of season four was all about getting her back on her feet. So here, we're back to where we started in season one, and some of the story points introduced felt a little repetitive. While there is a twist that Miriam must confront the consequences of her choices, I wish the themes had a bit more of a pep to it.

Watch the Trailer:

However, given how wonderful Rachel Brosnahan is in the role of Miriam, such complaints are quickly forgotten. She is lovely, hilarious, and smart all at the same time, and this season gives her a lot to do. Being signed up with Gordon Ford, Miriam now has a new responsibility alongside her family, and Brosnahan remains all the more committed to the role.

There is also a lot for the supporting characters to do. Susie, played by Alex Borstein, is merely doing her best to manage, but she still struggles with the guilt of blowing all of Maisel's money on gambling. Thus, a fascinating dynamic is kept here that will keep you intrigued. Michael Zegen's Joel Maisel was also a standout, and the season sees him at his lowest point in life, and he pulls it off here. The family drama is still as compelling as ever, and it was great to see all of those characters reunited for one final time. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: Rachel Brosnahan Dreams of Her Moment in the Spotlight! Final Season to Drop on This Date (Watch Video).

A Still From The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

The first three episodes, however, take their time getting into the meat of the plot. It moves from place to place, and there is some waiting for the interesting sections to begin. Thankfully, to hold our attention, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel maintains an interesting level of set design that is filled with fantastic wardrobes and eye-catching cinematography. It also maintains its commentary on gender standards and equality, which was refreshing to see remain a part of the show. Overall, this is a fun way to kick off the finale.

Yay!

The Cast

Fun Start to the Final Season

Nay!

Some Plot Points Can Feel Like a Retread

Pace Can be a Bit Off

Final Thoughts

Season five of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is off to a delightful start. With only three episodes in, I'm really liking where this season is going, and Rachel Brosnahan is as endearing as ever as Miriam. Let's hope they stick the landing in the last few episodes. The first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season Five premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, 2023.

Rating: 3.5

