This Friday we see the return of our favourite assassin as Keanu Reeves jumps into the action as John Wick once more. With John Wick: Chapter 4, we see him go against the high table as a huge battle ensues, and perhaps the biggest one of Wick's life that puts him at odds with both, friends and foes. John Wick Chapter 4: Early Reactions Call Keanu Reeves' Film an 'Epic', Say It's One of the 'Finest Action Movies Ever'.

From the promos, it looks like John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be the biggest John Wick film yet. Early reactions have pretty much called it one of the "greatest action films of all time" and with it being one of the last times we will see the great Lance Reddick on the big screens, this is surely an unmissable event. So, here is a guide that will tell you everything about John Wick: Chapter 4.

Cast

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves once again play the titular character while returning cast members from the previous film include Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston. New cast members include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown.

Plot

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees John Wick get his revenge on the High Table while having a huge bounty on his head. Seeking out the biggest members of the organisation in this globe trotting adventure, the film will see him at odds with friends of the past while battling new enemies.

Watch the Trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4:

Release Date

John Wick: Chapter 4 directed by Chad Stahelski starring Keanu Reeves releases in theatres worldwide on March 24, 2023. RIP Lance Reddick: Keanu Reeves, John Wick and The Wire Cast Remember the Late Actor.

Review

The review for John Wick: Chapter 4 isn't available yet. The moment we have one out, the page will be updated.

