Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler recently came under fire for sharing a video in which she reenacted one of singer Britney Spears' Twitter notes about the pop star's sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Soon after the backlash, Zegler deleted the video and posted an apology for doing a dramatic reading of Britney's tweet, adding that she "meant no harm".

Zegler dramatised a reading of Britney's tweets in the video posted to her social media accounts.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I'm so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone," Zegler tweeted on Monday.

"This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable," Zegler added in a subsequent tweet.

While Zegler deleted the video, people were quick to repost the reading on Twitter. Earlier this month, Zegler won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture--musical or comedy for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'.

As for the Britney tweet that Zegler was seen reenacting in the video, the singer had called out her sister for spreading "crazy lies" after Jamie Lynn opened up about an incident when Britney allegedly locked herself and her sister in a room while holding a knife, reported People magazine.

Britney and Jamie Lynn were involved in a social media feud until recently when Jamie Lynn called for Britney to speak to her "privately" and end their public rift. (ANI)

