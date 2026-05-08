Entertainment News | Rafe Spall to Feature in 'The Death Of Sherlock Holmes'

Los Angeles [US], May 8 (ANI): Actor Rafe Spall has been roped in for 'The Death of Sherlock Holmes', a European drama series centred around a fictional untold chapter in the life of the world-famous British detective Sherlock Holmes.

The project explores an imaginative extension of Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic literary universe, focusing on the mysterious period following Holmes' apparent death at the Reichenbach Falls.

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The synopsis of the show read, "The series begins with one of the most famous moments in literary history: the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes at the Reichenbach Falls. While the world believes the master detective perished in his final duel with Professor Moriarty, The Death of Sherlock Holmes reveals for the first time what happened during the three mysterious years between his disappearance in 1891 and his return in 1894 - a chapter that Arthur Conan Doyle left untold and which now finds its story."

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the narrative follows an Englishman who is discovered barely alive in an icy mountain stream by a local woman, Alma, and her young son, Franz. As the story progresses, the stranger is taken in by the family, only for the situation to take a dark turn when the village doctor is found murdered. The incident triggers suspicion and fear among the villagers, who begin to turn against the boy, leaving the amnesiac stranger as his only protector. Though the man remembers nothing, flashes of razor-sharp deduction betray a hidden past, as per Deadline.

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Silver Reel is spearheading the co-production of the series, with CEO Claudia Bluemhuber, whose credits include the International Emmy-winning Fallen, co-creating the series alongside Andre Kuttel and Pierre Monnard. Written by Kuttel and Simone Schmid, the series draws inspiration from the iconic characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Production is now underway, with Monnard and Bluemhuber directing the project. (ANI)

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