Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): In a career spanning several decades, superstar Rajinikanth's cinematic journey has been nothing short of a legend. From humble beginnings to becoming a global icon, Rajinikanth has consistently won the hearts of his audience with his unbeatable style, magnetic screen presence, powerful roles, and, of course, the trademark walk that quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon.

The actor's films are a testimony to his larger-than-life persona, each presenting a perfect mix of style, swag, and charisma.

Today, as the actor turns 75, fans are already revisiting his popular roles. Here's a look at some of his legendary on-screen entrances that fans still remember decades later.

Padayappa (1999)

The epic scene shows the superstar walking boldly with a venomous snake, grabbing all the attention. This entry continues to be one of his most stunning introductions, rightfully called "the mother of all."

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Rajinikanth's entrance as a bald man with a moustache, throwing his jacket off in style, perfectly showcased his flair and charisma. As soon as the scene came up, fans went wild the moment he appeared on the big screen.

Enthiran (2010)

Rajinikanth's debut as the humanoid robot Chitti remains iconic. Known for the striking copper suits, futuristic jackets, and the iconic silver-streaked wig combined with his signature walking style, his screen presence as Chitti clearly set new standards.

Kabali (2016)

Emerging from the shadows, older but fierce, Rajinikanth as Kabali made an understated yet powerful entrance. The opening scene shows the actor inside a prison, maintaining a low profile. With intense music playing in the background, the introduction is among the fan favourites.

Darbar (2020)

For the entry, Rajinikanth directly makes a stylish stride into action scenes, bringing on his signature swag and energy to the big screen. As a one-man army, Rajinikanth's introduction left fans clapping and hooting inside theatres.

Besides these titles, the list of Rajinikanth's fan-favourite film introductions is quite long. (ANI)

