Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted at Chennai airport to leave for Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Rajinikanth wore a olive green shirt with black pants for the travel.

Dhanush, on the other hand, was spotted in casual outfits. He wore a white T-shirt with blue trousers and matching jacket. He completed his look with a white cap and a black sling bag.

Meanwhile, a heavy security cordon has been thrown around the Ayodhya city, the state police informed on Sunday.

Earlier, on Thursday, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Laxmikant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi will lead the team of priests performing the main rituals.

In the coming months, megastar Rajinikanth will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.

Dhanush is basking in the success of his receltly released film, 'Captain Miller.' He is all set to come up with his untitled third directorial venture. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has come on board for Dhanush's film.

The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of it. (ANI)

