Pop icon Britney Spears considers food to be her "weakness". In a new Instagram post, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter has spoken about her passion for food. Britney wrote: "Food is my weakness. I will admit it (sic)". The blonde beauty also reflected on her food history, admitting that she's always been a "passionate eater", reports Female First UK. Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

Britney shared, "When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say, 'Sit still' or ‘You are eating way too fast, please slow down.' I remember at lunch though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds (sic)." Despite this, Britney's weight doesn't tend to fluctuate much. She explained: "I’m usually 135 on the scale… that’s my normal weight. Well, that’s good for me. I want to be 125 - 128, but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! DAMN (sic)."

Britney Spears' Instagram Post

As per Female First UK, Britney split from Sam Asghari last year and acknowledged that the personal trainer knew the secrets to healthy living. The award-winning singer, who married Sam in 2022, said: "My ex-husband was a trainer, so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy. I think it’s weird with food, though !!! Timing is important, I think (sic)." Britney and Sam split last year, and the singer subsequently took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a little shocked, but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly.”

