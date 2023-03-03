Superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film will be directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. Thalaiva's film was announced by Lyca Productions on March 2 This marks another collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lyca Productions.Darbar and Kaala were both produced by Lyca as well. Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed by Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel; Film To Release in 2024.

"We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan, Music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial," Lyca Productions said in a post on Twitter. The particular announcement has left fans excited.

"Woah..can't wait to see Thalaiva in another interesting role," a social media user commented. "Congrats Rajinikanth sir on your 170th film," another one wrote. The film will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran. Thalaivar 170: Rajnikanth To Play The Role of a Muslim Police Office in TJ Gnanavel’s Next; Film To Release in 2024.

Check The Post Here:

The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added.Currently, Rajinikanth is working on the Sun Pictures film Jailer and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam.