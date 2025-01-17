Ajith Kumar is making his much-awaited comeback with Magizh Thirumeni’s directorial, Vidaamuyarchi. The Tamil language film stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. After much delay, the trailer for Vidaamuyarchi was finally released by the makers on Thursday evening (January 16), presenting the Tamil superstar in a suave look. The two-minute twenty-one-second trailer begins with a relationship discord between Ajith and Trisha with some heavy exchange of dialogues regarding marriages. This quickly transitions into a series of well-presented action scenes that will leave you on the edge of your seat. As soon as the trailer went live, reactions to it flooded social media. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Hunts Down Countless Enemies After Love Struggles With Trisha Krishnan in Magizh Thirumeni’s Action Thriller (Watch Video).

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer Reactions

Netizens, especially Thala Ajith’s fans, went gaga over the latest sneak peek of his upcoming film co-starring Trisha Krishnan. According to the majority of reactions shared on X (previously Twitter), they were super impressed by the cinematography of the Ajith-starrer packed with the electrifying background score of the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. One user wrote, “AK delivers power-packed, character-driven mass stunts, leaving us at the edge of our seats, Get ready for an unforgettable ride,” while another commented, “#VidaaMuyarchi trailer looks very good. Loved the visuals and Anirudh's music. #Ajith looks so good.” Take a look at the reactions to the Vidaamuyarchi trailer below. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar Unleashes His Action Avatar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer

#Vidaamuyarchi Trailer AK delivers power-packed, character-driven mass stunts, leaving us at the edge of our seats, Get ready for an unforgettable ride.#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/KlQwGYRr7s — Cleopatra Multiplex (@CleopatraMultip) January 16, 2025

Anirudh Ravichander’s Background Score Steals the Show

#VidaaMuyarchi trailer looks very good. Loved the visuals and Anirudh's music.#Ajith looks so good. Hope it's not just style over substance, but honestly, the style is just top notch. Very excited.#AjithKumar #VidaaMuyarchiPongal pic.twitter.com/Oay7adkYKX — rahul.🌟 (@povs_rahul) January 16, 2025

Hollywood Level Is It?

#VidaaMuyarchi trailer ❤️‍🔥🔥🥶 Thala #AjithKumar look 🔥 🥵 Anirudh - BGM 🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Cinematography 👌🤩 Colour grading pure Hollywood level feel 🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/dKIlf61z82 — Tamilazagan (@ThalaTamilazag2) January 17, 2025

Visuals on Point!

#VidaaMuyarchi - The First Thing which attracted in the trailer was the Visuals & frames🔥 Appreciation to DOP OMPrakash. He just bought in Azerbaijan in live with his cinematography 🎥👏 pic.twitter.com/FSe6pzWEQa — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 16, 2025

AK in His Prime!?

#VidaaMuyarchi Trailer — AK’s best look in the recent times, DOP Om Prakash and Anirudh on over duty 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yLtcLuiAAu — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 16, 2025

About ‘Vidaamuyarchi’

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in crucial roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Om Prakash, with editing by NB Srikanth and action by Supreme Sundar. The Tamil language action thriller will hit the big screens on February 6, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).