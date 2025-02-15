One of the most highly awaited films of 2025, Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, was released in the theatres on February 6. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, marked the Tamil superstar's comeback on the big screens after two years. The film's trailer gave us a glimpse at how the film will be a road-action drama. Trisha Krishnan plays Ajith Kumar's love interest in the film. The movie, a remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown (1997), received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. As per the latest updates, Vidaamuyarchi will soon be available for streaming on OTT. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ OTT Release Update

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi hit the big screens on February 6, 2025. The Tamil film crossed INR 120 crore mark globally. Movies these days usually have a window of 30-90 days after its theatrical release after which it is made available for online streaming, and the same stands for Vidaamuyarchi. As per the latest reports, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to debut on Netflix on March 7, 2025. However, official confirmations regarding the same are yet to be made by the makers and the streaming platform. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Fun BTS Glimpses With Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja, Posts Gratitude Note for Her Team and Calls It ‘One of the Best Rides’ (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vidaamuyarchi’:

The movie also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav and Ramya Subramanian in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. Vidaamuyarchi, which is made on a budget of INR 225-350 crore, is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

