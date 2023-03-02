Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they will be producing the movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained spotlight with his National Award-winning Tamil film Jai Bhim.

"We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational Rockstar@anirudhofficial," read the tweet.