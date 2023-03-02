Superstar Rajnikanth's next movie has been announced and will be directed by TJ Gnanvel. In the movie Thalaivar 170, sceduled to release in 2024, the actor is reportedly playing a Muslim Police Officer. Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed by Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel; Film To Release in 2024.

Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they will be producing the movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained spotlight with his National Award-winning Tamil film Jai Bhim.

"We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational Rockstar@anirudhofficial," read the tweet. Jai Bhim: Tamil Director Vetri Maaran Extends His Support for Suriya and His Just-Released Film Issues.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps. On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon complete shooting for his upcoming release Jailer.

