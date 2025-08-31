Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84.

As the son of Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic TV series Ramayan, Prem Sagar grew up surrounded by stories, cinema, and devotion. While his father became a household name, Prem Sagar chose to work quietly behind the scenes.

Also Read | 'Koi Bhi Galat Intention Nahi Tha': Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh APOLOGISES for Inappropriately Touching Co-Star Anjali Raghav's Waist on Stage in Lucknow, Actress Responds.

Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramayan, took to his Instagram account to pay his condolences, calling the news "deeply saddening." The actor also prayed for strength for the family during this time of loss.

"The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji--who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram's dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media--and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti," Govil wrote in Hindi.

Also Read | Priya Marathe Dies at 38: Marathi Actress Known for 'Pavitra Rishta' Passes Away at Her Residence in Mumbai's Mira Road After Battle With Cancer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOA6Fb5iZgt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Prem Sagar received his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, as part of the 1968 batch. He later worked extensively under his father's Sagar Arts banner, which became a household name for creating the epic Ramayan.

When Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, it became one of the most-watched TV series in India. Prem Sagar contributed to several projects under Sagar Arts as a still photographer and cinematographer, ensuring that the legacy of the Sagar family continued to shine on screen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)