Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh is facing heavy criticism after a video featuring him and actress Anjali Raghav went viral on social media. The clip shows the Pratigya actor touching his co-star Anjali Raghav's waist on stage during a promotional event in Lucknow. Following this, several memes and trolls suggested that Anjali enjoyed the moment. However, she clarified that the incident was deeply disturbing for her and emphasised that inappropriately touching a woman in public is not acceptable. Now, Pawan Singh has issued a public apology to his co-star through a social media post.

Pawan Singh Apologises to Anjali Raghav

Following the widespread criticism, Pawan Singh took to his Instagram handle on Saturday (August 30) and issued an apology to his co-star Anjali Raghav for inappropriately touching her during a public event. Sharing a statement in Hindi, the Bhojpuri star clarified that he had no ill intentions and wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran mai aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe ab iss baat ki jaankari hui toh mujhe bura laga. (Due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about it, I felt really bad).

He added, "Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha, kyonki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske baavjud, agar aapko humare kisi bhi vyavahar se takleef hui ho, toh uske liye mai shama prarthi hoon." (I had no wrong intentions towards you as we both are artistes. Even then, if you felt hurt by my actions, I would like to apologise).

Pawan Sinh Apologises to Anjali Raghav for Inappropriately Touching Her on Stage at Lucknow Event

Anjali Raghav Responds to Pawan Singh’s Apology

Following the incident, Anjali Raghav took to Instagram and shared details of the disturbing experience. The actress said everything was going fine until the stage event and clarified that she would never normalise something like this. She added that no woman would want to be touched without her consent, especially in public. She concluded her video by saying that if the same incident had happened in Haryana, she wouldn’t have needed to react, as the public would have handled everything.

Anjali Raghav Recalls the Incident

After Pawan Singh issued the statement, Anjali Raghav acknowledged his apology and said that she doesn't wish to escalate the matter further. She wrote, "Pawan Singh has apologised for his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artiste. I have forgiven him. I do not wish to drag this matter any further. Jai Shree Ram."

Anjali Raghav Responds to Pawan Singh’s Apology

The incident took place at the promotional event for Pawan Singh's recently released song, "Saiyan Seva Kare", which also stars Anjali Raghav.

