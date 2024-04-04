Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Rannvijay Singha shared a funny video on his social media where he talked about his unique superpowers.

The actor on Thursday posted a humorous video on his Instagram account, revealing his special abilities, which resonated with many of his friends and followers.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Calls Subhas Chandra Bose India’s ‘First Prime Minister’ in Viral Video, But Was She Wrong in Saying So? (Watch Video).

In the video, he also joked about getting older. His entertaining content in the reel attracted considerable attention.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5VC_z5sdZs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | The Bride: Christian Bale Transforms Into Monstrous Frankenstein for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Film (View Pic).

In the video, The Splitsvilla star showed his usual self, texting on his phone one moment and then falling asleep the next. Adding a touch of humor, he left a note in the reel saying, "At my age, I can send a message at 10:30 and be fast asleep at 10:30:10." It might be harsh, but our Mismatched 3 star just gave a reality check to everyone out there about his age.

Further, he wrote a caption that read, "You agree this is a superpower? Tag someone who is like this.."

As soon as Rannvijay shared the video, fans and friends quickly filled the comment section, expressing that they could relate to the situations depicted in the video.

Rohit Bose Roy wrote, "Bro, you keep speaking my thoughts."

Varun Sood put a seal of approval on his relatable video, as he wrote, "Confirming this."

Fans too chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "100 percent relatable,"

Another fan commented, "In fact, the extra 10 are not even seconds; they are microseconds."

"I have it, and I can confirm it," wrote a third fan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)