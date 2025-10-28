Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19 has kept viewers hooked since its premiere in August 2025. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show witnessed the shocking elimination of Baseer Ali based on audience votes. Reacting to his eviction, Bigg Boss 9 winner and reality TV star Prince Narula slammed the makers for their “saazish” (conspiracy) and expressed his disappointment. However, this didn’t sit well with actor and Splitsvilla 2 winner Siddharth Bhardwaj, who lashed out at Prince on social media. ‘Bigg Boss 19′: ’Votes Se Toh Woh Bahar Nahi Jaa Sakta’, Reality TV Star Prince Narula Calls Baseer Ali’s Eviction ‘Saazish’, Labels Salman Khan-Hosted Show’s Current Season ‘Flop’ (Watch Video).

Sidharth Bhardwaj Reacts to Prince Narula’s Comments About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (October 28), Sidharth Bhardwaj reacted to Prince Narula's video on Baseer Ali and said, "Maa kasam mujhe laga Baseer ki vidhwa hai tu. Nahi hai, Baseer, ab iss show mein. Aage ka process shuru kar. Todle uske naam ki choodiyan.Anna Hazare ki ansan karvade uske naam ki ya Telangana se Maharasgra ki rally karvadete hai uski naam ki. Chaie to badi murti bana denge.

Prince Narula Calls Out ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Makers After Baseer Ali’s Eviction

Prince Narula said in his latest Instagram story If #BaseerAli has really been evicted and this news is true, then it can’t be based on voting because he was the most trending one! @BiggBoss without him this show will flop bro COOKED @ColorsTV makers.🔥 BB BE FAIR WITH BASEER pic.twitter.com/9iLab7fR7T — 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒍𝒊 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝑪 👑 (@TeamBaseerAli_) October 27, 2025

Sharing his thoughts about Baseer, the Splitsvilla 2 winner said, “As an audience member, I found Baseer to be one of the most irritating guys to watch on the show. Let me tell you why he was thrown out... he wore a small jacket, and I’m telling you, I was about to file a police complaint against him. How could he wear that jacket?”

In his video, Prince also said that people who have done Roadies don’t usually get evicted from shows easily. Reacting to this, Sidharth said, “Bohot jaldi bahar hote ho bhai. Mera tujhse personal kuch nahi hai, par tune iss baat pe bohot gussa dila diya hai. You both are behaving like 12-year-olds. Grow up, act like a man. You don’t have to cry like a 12-year-old. Develop your skill set and move on to the next show.”

Sidharth Bhardwaj Takes a Dig at Rannvijay Singha?

In his video, Sidharth also took a dig at Rannvijay Singh, the face of popular reality shows of MTV and alleged that he favoured Prince everywhere. He said, "Rannvijay ne tumhe, Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss mein godh mein bithake aage pochaya hai. Roadies bhi tumse pehle host kar chuka hoon. Sabko pata hai Rannvijay ka kitna bada yogdaan tha aapko jitane mein."

He concluded by saying, "I don’t care what you have won, you can win an election, become the CM of Punjab, or even the PM of India. But don’t come crying like a 12-year-old. Break the bangles in Baseer’s name at your house, not on Instagram." ‘I See Gaurav Khanna as a Potential Winner’: Gauahar Khan Praises ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant for His Fair Play and Loyalty.

Sidharth Bhardwaj Hits Back at Prince Narula for Slamming ’Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Eviction – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Bhardwaj (@theaslisidharth)

Apart from Baseer Ali, model Nehal Chudasama was also evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The two had begun to form a close bond over the past few days, which unfortunately ended abruptly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sidharth Bhardwaj). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).