In a nail-biting finale that took place on Sunday (June 1), Kushal Tanwar, fondly known as Gullu, emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies XX. After a season filled with jaw-dropping twists and dramatic eliminations, the popular reality show ended on a high note, giving fans a memory of a lifetime. The 20th season of Roadies, hosted by Rannvijay Singh, featured Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders. Gullu, who was the first contestant to reach the Roadies XX finale from Gang Gautam, double-crossed him and switched back to his original gang, Gang Elvish, ultimately winning the trophy under his leadership.

He not only secured the trophy but also won a brand new Karizma XMR bike, a yearly subscription of protein from Avvatar Sports Nutrition, and a cash prize of INR 10 lakh. He won the title after a neck-to-neck battle with Hartaaj Gill from Prince Narula's gang, who also gave one of his best performances in the whole season. While Hartjaa took 1 minute 48 seconds to finish the finale, Gullu edged him out with a swift 1 minute 16 seconds.

From Facing Double Cross Eviction to Winning the Show: Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu’s Dramatic Journey on ‘Roadies XX’

Now that Gullu has finally claimed the Roadies XX title, we look back and are surprised by how dramatic his journey on the show really was. Initially part of Elvish Yadav's gang (also his first Roadie), he was eliminated mid-season after fellow gang member Hartaaj double-crossed him to save himself. Fair enough, we say. Yet, Gullu made a stunning return to the show after Gautam Gulati spent big to bring him into his team. Despite securing a ticket to the finale from Gautam's gang, Gullu decided to return to Gang Elvish in what was labelled the season's biggest double-cross.

Kushal Tanwar Wins ‘Roadies XX’

Who Is Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu?

Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, was born in Gurugram, Haryana. After completing his pre-university education, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune. He started working as a freelance event manager in Rajasthan until 2022. Gullu co-founded a café in Gurugram in June 2020, but it shut down in November 2020. In 2021, he joined Radisson Hotel Gurugram Sohna Road City as an intern and worked there until May 2021.

Gullu and Elvish Yadav During Entertainment Task

Apart from all this, he had a strong passion for content creation and social media. He launched his YouTube channel, Kushal Tanwar - GULLU, in 2024 and began uploading pranks and other fun content. He has 38.3k subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing. Talking about his Instagram, the young man has almost 320k followers. ‘Mere Part Pe Dusri Video Nahi Aayegi’: Rajat Dalal REACTS to Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav’s Spat on ‘Roadies XX’, Says Fake Narrative Is Being Set After Final Promo Aired – WATCH.

For the unversed, the 20th season of Roadies marked Elvish Yadav’s debut as a gang leader. The season was packed with unexpected betrayals and intense rivalries, not just among contestants, but also between the gang leaders. Safe to say, Roadies XX was one of the most competitive seasons in the show's history. From the auditions to the finale, it was truly an exhilarating ride.

