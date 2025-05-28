We are just a few days away from the grand finale of MTV Roadies Double Cross, also known as Roadies XX. The 20th season of the popular reality show, hosted by Rannvijay Singh, featured Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav as gang leaders. The Bigg Boss 8 winner and former Roadies gang leader joined the current season as a wild card gang leader. Just a few days ago, a promo from the show's finale showed Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav getting into a nasty fight, which escalated to the point that Rannvijay had to intervene. Amid the brawl, Prince made threatening comments toward Elvish Yadav. Now, Elvish Yadav's friend and Bigg Boss 18 second runner-up Rajat Dalal has reacted to the incident and issued an open threat to Prince Narula if the matter escalates further. MTV ‘Roadies XX’ Finale: Prince Narula Calls Fellow Gang Leader Elvish Yadav ‘Online Badmaash’, Threatens ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner in Viral Promo (Watch Video).

Rajat Dalal Reacts to Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav’s Fight on ‘Roadies XX’

While fights between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav on Roadies XX are not new, the latest one has left everyone worried as things got super heated. The spat saw Prince make threatening comments towards Elvish, garnering significant backlash online. Amid this, Elvish Yadav's friend and controversial fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has shared his thoughts on the war of words between the two. In a video on Instagram on Tuesday (May 27), he even claimed to have solved an earlier dispute between the two. He said, "Bohot koshish karaha hu ki kisi bhi controversy see due rahu, par majburan mujhe bolna padhra hai, Bolna bhi islie padhra hai, kyonki wo ai hi tha jisne dono ke beech me sulainama karvaya tha. Even though this didn't come out"

Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula’s Heated Clash During ‘Roadies XX’ Finale

Addressing the fake narrative being set after the finale promo of Roadies XX aired online, Rajat said, "Abhi jo fake narrative set kara jara hai ki hum tumhare area me aaye, tumhe dabake chale gaye, kuch nahi hua. We never called you to Gurgaon, it was you who called us at your friends hotel. Location was sent to us, where I reached first and later Elvish came. The people gathered there were from your side. Inside a close room there were 15 people from your side and 2 from ours and still we dared you to touch us"

He continued, "If you really wanted to do something, you could've done there, but you made a chill video there with us. Now, you're trying to take advantage of the situation. Elvish and I both have faced consequences from the government, and you haven't, so you think that nothing will happen. Even if you have a family just like us, it's better if you focus on them than getting involved in these things. If you really want to do something, initiate it, and you will see what happens next." He concluded by saying, "Aap pehle karke dekhlena, mere part pe dusri video nahi aayegi. Hona hoga jo hojaega." ‘Saari Cheezein Clear Hai’: Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula End Their Feud After Ugly Spat on ‘Roadies XX’ (Watch Video).

Rajat Dalal Reacts to Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav’s Fight

According to a report in News 18, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu from Gang Elvish has won Roadies XX. If the speculations are true, what a journey it's been for the young man. From being double-crossed by a teammate in Elvish’s gang and getting eliminated, to making a comeback and joining Gautam Gulati’s gang, only to double-cross him after winning the ticket to the finale and eventually winning the show. Truly cinematic!

