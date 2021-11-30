Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Get ready to go on a nostalgia trip as Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' will give you a chance to relive India's first cricket World Cup triumph all over again.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, which is a perfect blend of cricket, unity, and patriotism.

The trailer begins with the commentator mentioning how the Indian cricket team must be recovering from the double thrashing they received from West Indies and Australia at India vs Zimbabwe 1983 match. What follows is the journey of how team India emerged as champions at the 1983 World Cup despite several hurdles.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the World Cup-winning team, and after watching the trailer, it's safe to say that the actor has paid minute attention to Dev's mannerisms.

Netizens heaped huge praises on the cast-- especially Ranveer.

"Wowwwwwwww!!!! This is beyond a sixer!! What can you not do @ranveersingh.. goosebumps.. this one will be a double blockbuster for sure," actor Rakul Preet Singh commented.

"Speechless. You have nailed it. Kapil sir will be proud of you," a fan wrote on Instagram.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the sports drama.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

On June 25, 1983, India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title by defeating West Indies in the finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is now 38 years to India's triumph in the tournament.

The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu.

Now, the audience can relive the historic moment via '83', which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. (ANI)

