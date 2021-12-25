Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): After much delay, the Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic '83', in which the actor portrays Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, was finally released on Friday.

According to Box Office India, the movie collected around Rs 14 crore on the first day of its release, scoring well in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The movie's collection in these cities was just 10-20 per cent behind what 'Sooryavanshi' did upon its release. However, in Punjab, UP, Rajasthan Gujarat, MP or Bihar circuit, the film's box office collection was pretty dull.

The overall collection for '83' can be called decent as it's the Christmas time period and there are chances for huge growth on Saturday, boosting the potential for good numbers over the weekend.

'83', which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'. (ANI)

