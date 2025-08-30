Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Rapper DIVINE has released his latest single, 'Rain.'

Unlike his recent track 'Aag,' which carried explosive energy, Rain takes a more introspective route. The song samples the popular track Give Me Some Sunshine from the acclaimed film 3 Idiots, but reimagines it in a darker, more reflective tone.

According to a press release, the song explores themes of self-doubt, ambition, and resilience. Lyrics like "risk liya, game pura lift kiya" and "sirf dard aur paseena" highlight the struggles behind the rapper's success, while "pehle maa ko ghar gift kiya" reflects his personal motivations. The track focuses on transforming pain and hardship into growth, with verses like "mehnat saboot hai yeh" offering fans a glimpse into how hard work becomes proof of achievement. Visually, the song unfolds against a backdrop of stormy skies, rain-soaked roads, and crashing waves, the release said.

The music video, directed by John Fredrick Peter Mayne, was shot on the Konkan coast in Ganpatipule, Ratnagiri. It is produced by Stunnah Beatz and released through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music.

With 'Rain,' I wanted to peel back another layer. It's about facing our inner storms and finding strength in vulnerability, knowing that every downpour can wash us clean," DIVINE said, according to the release.

Director John Fredrick Peter Mayne added, "'Aag' was about the blaze within. For 'Rain,' we moved from controlled inferno to elemental introspection, letting nature mirror DIVINE's personal evolution."

Rain is now available on all major streaming platforms. (ANI)

