Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' shared the first look poster of the actress Rashmika Mandanna who is set to play the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film.

Vicky Kaushal's period drama 'Chhaava' is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. After announcing the release date of the film a few days ago, the makers have now unveiled the first look of the 'Geetha Govindam' actress through Instagram.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Video of Delhi Schoolboy Dancing to 'Khairiyat' Song Makes for Beautiful Tribute to Late Actor - WATCH.

In heavy jewellery and a red saree, Rashmika looks royal in the poster. She will be playing the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film. The movie is set to release in the theatres on February 14.

Maharani Yesubai was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor to Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today – Reports.

In the series of photos, the actress showcased different expressions. In the primary photo, Rashmika is seen smiling while in another she seems angry and heartbroken.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Maddock Films announced the trailer release date of the film.

"Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025." wrote Maddock Films while sharing the poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFE5oyIyV57/?img_index=1

Vicky will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming epic saga 'Chhaava'. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

'Chhaava' is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

On being associated with the film, Dinesh Vijay, founder of Maddock Films and producer of Chhaava, said, "I am immensely proud to tell the story of India's Chhaava through a film that honours the indomitable legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

He was a true warrior and visionary leader whose story is long overdue for the big screen. This marks the first time Maddock Films is venturing into the historical epic genre, and it's truly an honour for us to be able to bring this powerful narrative to life."

"Chhaava is more than just a film; it is a tribute to a legend whose courage, resilience, and leadership have inspired generations. Through this film, we aim to celebrate the incredible legacy of this iconic figure," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)