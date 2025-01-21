Sushant Singh Rajput, born on January 21, 1986, was a beloved Bollywood actor known for his versatile performances in films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and many others. His tragic death in 2020 left a void in the hearts of his fans. On his birth anniversary today, a heartwarming video of a Delhi schoolboy dancing to the mash-up version of “Khairiyat”, the song from SSR’s film Chhichhore, has gone viral. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Sushant. This is an old video and a beautiful tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary today. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Did You Know SSR Was Background Dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2006?

The dance video, posted by young performer Himank Mishra on Instagram in December 2024, quickly gained attention from social media users. Dressed in his school uniform, Himank flawlessly executed the dance steps, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of "Khairiyat". His performance clearly struck a chord with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The video has already garnered over 236,000 likes, with many praising it as a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Video of Himank Mishra Dancing to ‘Khairiyat’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himank Mishra (@himankstar)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden passing in June 2020 left his fans devastated, and his death continues to be a painful reminder of the loss. His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously and was a tribute to his memory. Fans across the world miss him dearly, and his work continues to inspire many.

