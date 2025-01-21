Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who underwent surgery after getting multiple stabs during a robbery attempt in his Bandra home, will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Recreates Crime Scene with Arrested Accused (Watch Video).

As per doctors at the Lilavati hospital, they said that Saif Ali Khan will be getting discharged by afternoon today. However, the doctors suggested that the actor needs to rest for a few more days.

On January 16, the actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

On January 20, the team of medical professionals decided to keep the actor under supervision for one more day.

Mumbai police have arrested the accused from Thane, and have given the statement on the accused being a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India.

The attacker, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, was a national-level wrestling champion when he resided in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Shehzad had said in his statement that he was unaware about the identity of the actor. He is in police custody after he was produced in the Bandra Court on Sunday.

The accused’s statement about him being oblivious to the celebrity status of the actor seem to be congruent to the statement of the rickshaw driver, who also said that he didn’t realise that he was taking the Bollywood actor to the hospital. The rickshaw driver also said that the actor’s elder son, Taimur, from his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied him to the police station. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Reveals He Was a National-Level Wrestler in Bangladesh.

At the time of incident, the actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping.

