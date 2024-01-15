Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna gave a sneak peek into her workout session, emphasising the importance of stretching.

Rashmika took to her Instagram story to drop a picture of her stretching routine. She wrote, "Don't forget to stretch !! It's good for your body and you'll be doing your older self a favour So don't forget to stretch, ok, good morning everyone!"

Also Read | Mia Goth Faces Lawsuit For Bullying and Assaulting a Background Actor on the Sets of MaXXXine.

In the picture, the 'Pushpa' actor wore a black top with red shorts.

Rashmika encouraged her fans to follow stretching to stay fit.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Sweats It Out in Her Morning Workout Session, Inspires With a Reminder To Stretch (View Pic).

Rashmika is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action thriller 'Animal'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016). The film was directed by Rishab Shetty.

In the coming months, Rashmika will be seen in the pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. 'Chhaava' is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

Reportedly, the film is a historical drama centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)