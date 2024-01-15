Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday gave major fitness goals to her fans by sharing a glimpse of her morning workout, and said that one should not forget to stretch. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika, who enjoys 41.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, uploaded a picture of herself working out in a gym. She is wearing a black full-sleeve tee shirt and red shorts. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Get Engaged in February 2024 – Reports.

The photo is captioned: “Don't forget to stretch!! It's good for your body and you'll definitely be doing your older self a favour So don't forget to stretch ok Good morning everyoneeeee!”

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

On the work front, she was last seen in Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role as Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque. Senior star Anil Kapoor also plays dual characters of Balbir Singh and Kailash Petkar. Bobby portrays the role of Abrar Haque while Rashmika plays Geetanjali Iyengar, wife of Ranbir’s character. She next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow and The Girlfriend.

