Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has taken out some time to follow her fitness routine from her busy shoot schedule.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Animal' actor shared a glimpse of her workout session, and wrote in the caption, "My happiest time is when I am doing a core strengthening workout"

In the video, Rashmika can be seen in the video performing her fitness routine flawlessly on a yoga mat.

After her post, many of the fans reacted to it and praised the actor for his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

One fan wrote, "Oho how so hardworking..Inspiration for many.," while the other wrote, "Always getting that workout in"

Another social media user commented, "As a beginner in gym and training, I can understand how many gazillion hours of work has gone in to achieve what you are doing.You have made tough exercise look simple ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

In the video released by the makers earlier, the voice-over refers to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail.

At the end of the video, Allu Arjun as Pushpa who has wrapped himself in a shawl as he hides in a jungle. And in the voice-over, its heard saying, "When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa."

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

'Pushpa 2' is slated to release on August 15.

She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar.

The movie is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.The film is set in the late 1600s which will have a lot of war sequences.

While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale in the film.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. (ANI)

