As per latest reports, Vicky Kaushal has signed Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film titled Chhava. Touted to be a period drama, the movie is said to see Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vicky. Reportedly, she will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yesubai Bhonsale in the flick. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Katrina Kaif Drops Candid Picture of Her Husband Vicky Kaushal on Insta!

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava:

