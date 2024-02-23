Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday celebrated 33 years of 'Patthar ke Phool'.

Raveena shared some glimpses from the movie on her Instagram Story and wrote, "33 years of Patthar ke Phool".

Raveena made her debut opposite Salman Khan in this film which was released in 1991

'Patthar Ke Phool' was directed by Anant Balani, produced by GP Sippy and written by Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.

The film was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Raveena won Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards for this film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in an interesting avatar in a web series titled 'Karmma Calling'.

'Karmma Calling' is the Indian adaptation of the ABC series 'Revenge'.

In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamour, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

'Karmma Calling' will stream from January 26 and the project will mark Raveena's second series on OTT. She made her digital debut in 2021 with 'Aranyak'. (ANI)

