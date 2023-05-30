Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon is a proud mom as her daughter Rasha got graduated from high school.

Celebrating the feat, Raveena shared a bunch of throwback photos and videos from Rasha's childhood along with her graduation picture.

Time Flies ... that's true! #graduationday #dais @rashathadani," she captioned the post.

As soon as Raveena dropped the pictures, netizens chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes.

"Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen," actor Vikrant Massey commented.

"Fly high," a social media user commented.

If reports are to be believed, Raveena's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film. An official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. (ANI)

