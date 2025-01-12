In Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan welcomed special guests from the cast of Azaad, including Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. The fun episode also saw a surprise visit from Raveena Tandon, who was there to support her daughter, Rasha. While interacting with Salman, Raveena shared a hilarious moment from the past, making everyone laugh. The fun began when Salman informed Raveena that the Bigg Boss team had dug up some old photos from their early days. The first picture left Raveena shocked—it showed Salman carrying her on his back during a photoshoot. Raveena was taken aback, and in a playful moment, Salman asked her, “Tumhara vajan kitna hai?” (How much is your weight?), which had everyone in splits, including Rasha and Aaman. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Bring Their Pets Along for Mumbai Promotions of ‘Azaad’ (See Pics).

Raveena then revealed, “I was really fat at that time,” admitting she had put on some weight back then. The audience couldn't help but laugh at the candidness of the moment. To add to the nostalgia, another picture of Raveena and Salman dancing together was shown. Recalling the time, Raveena shared, “*The show was in South Africa,*” and the memory brought a flood of joy. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Yuzvendra Chahal Shoots for Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Amid Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma; Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh Also Join (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn

Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha, and Aaman Devgan with Salman Khan in #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/JZen85xztZ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2025

The fun exchange highlighted the warm bond Salman and Raveena share, making it a memorable episode for both fans and the cast of Azaad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).