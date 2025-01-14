The calendar’s flipped to 2025, and with it comes a fresh wave of films, thrilling plots, and – drumroll, please – a new generation of star kids ready to shine! These fresh faces, carrying the weight of their famous surnames, are stepping into the spotlight, aiming to carve their mark in Bollywood. Some have already teased their arrival, popping up on social media and turning heads during media appearances. They're not just riding the family name but hustling to make an impression. But here’s the million-pound question: will they live up to the towering expectations attached to their surnames or forge their unique paths? Only time will spill the tea on that one. Rasha Thadani Ibrahim Ali Khan, Junaid Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and more, star kids are ready to rock. ‘Next Katrina Kaif’: Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Wows Netizens With Her First Item Number ‘Uyi Amma’ From ‘Azaad’.

Bollywood Star Kids Ready to Make Their Big Screen Debut

Let’s get acquainted with the rising stars of 2025, who are all set to start their journey to stardom. Ready to meet them? Let’s dive in!

Aryan Khan

After Suhana Khan’s debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s son is stepping into cinema as a filmmaker. Aryan, who previously lent his voice to The Incredibles and The Lion King, has written and directed the Netflix series Stardom, starring Mona Singh and Lakshya, which will release soon. Stardom Update: Aryan Khan to Wrap Up His Debut Project by May-End – Reports.

Rasha Thadani

She is being called the 'Next' Katrina Kaif—yes, we're talking about Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. Making her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, which will be released on January 17, Rasha dazzled fans in the song Uyi Amma, showcasing her charm in a stunning desi avatar. ‘Azaad’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani Star in Powerful Tale of the Human-Animal Bond, Film Set To Hit Theatres on January 17 (Watch Video).

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who assisted on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), is set to follow Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan into acting, debuting in Karan Johar's Sarzameen alongside veteran actress Kajol.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, cousin to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, has long awaited her Bollywood debut. While her first film, Bedhadak, was shelved, she bounced back with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, a modern romance exploring ghosting. The film is slated to release this year. Shanaya is Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter.

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, will debut in a Mohit Suri-directed love story.

Aaman Devgan

Armaan Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, makes his debut in Azaad alongside Rasha Thadani. Armaan’s intense performance has already impressed netizens with Ajay in a supporting role, showcasing his potential as a promising young actor.

Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia will debut in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda. Based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, the film promises a stellar narrative and marks an exciting start for these star kids.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is ready to make an impact with his theatrical debut in Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor. So, which star kids are you rooting for in 2025? With so many exciting debuts lined up, it's hard not to get curious about who will make the biggest splash!

